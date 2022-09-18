Left Menu

You freak me out and my kids out: Pregnant Blake Lively calls out paparazzi

Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, slammed the paparazzi for stalking their home.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:54 IST
Blake Lively (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, slammed the paparazzi for stalking their home. Taking to Instagram, Blake shared candid pictures of her baby bump and penned a note slamming the shutterbugs.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them." She signed off by writing, "And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference. Much love!" The pictures also feature Blake's husband Ryan, sister Robyn Lively and her friend and singer Taylor Swift.

Blake broke the news of her pregnancy by making her baby bump debut at the Forbes Power Women's Summit a few days ago. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," Blake quipped at the event.

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. Their eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez and Betty in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

