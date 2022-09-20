One Piece Chapter 1061 might reveal details about IM Sama & Sabo’s existence

The Straw Hats are heading toward the new Island. Meanwhile, the Kindom Lulucia is destroyed by Im-sama's Devil Fruit. Moreover, Im's existence is kept a secret within the World Government and from the rest of the world. Now the question arises: Was it Uranus who had destroyed Lulucia and on IM Sama's orders? One Piece Chapter 1061 might reveal the answer.

According to Fandom Wiki, Im has only been seen silhouetted so far. Im possesses a humanoid figure with a hand resembling a human's and sharp almond eyes with red irises that have thin circles surrounding the pupils.

Uranus was a weapon known to have existed during the Void Century. Its actions during this point in history, its specifications, abilities, location, and what it became have remained unknown. It was first mentioned during Nico Robin's conversation with King Neptune when she says three ancient weapons bear the names of "gods."

One Piece Chapter 1061 is also clear about Sabo although it seems Sabo was actually on the island when it was destroyed. The royal people were saved by RA, so maybe Sabo could encourage them to evacuate the island, before calling.

He lied on the phone about his whereabouts. The enchanted country was instantly hit by a nuclear bomb. The man learned too much during the Levelie, he became a dangerous factor for WG.

One Piece Chapter 1061 will be officially released on Sunday, September 25.

