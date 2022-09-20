Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 spoilers: Maki & Naoya will face their final battle

The buzz for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 is growing since the last chapter was released on September 11, 2022. The manga has been on hiatus for a week keeping fans in suspense about its return.

Spoilers warning! This article might contain spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198

Finally, the wait is over. The Sakurajima Colony arc is almost at the end. Naoya Zenin is jealous of Maki Zenin as his human form comes out of the cursed spirit. He thinks he may overcome and become stronger than Maki. But his hatred toward Maki gives a new form which will reveal in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 predictions

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198, Maki and Naoya will face their final battle. Naoya might even realize his full potential in that monstrous body. Daido and Mori were surprised watching everything.

Maki finally starts to use all her abilities. If Naoya had reached a higher level of strength, he would have had more problems. Maki can't face the cursed spirit alone in the next episode, so Daido and Mori must help. Maybe there is a mystery behind Naoya's unexpected change in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198.

Chapter 197 features Noaya coming out of his shell and forming a Domain Expansion which Maki will deal with in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198.

Though it will be hard to defeat Noaya as the domain expansion is powerful but Maki will try her best to defeat the enemy. She might get help from Miyo and Daido in the battle. They may sacrifice them to bring Naoya down.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 spoilers, the plot could bring a "real theme in this fight of metamorphosis. It's been theorized Naoya is going from Larva to butterfly as he evolves, while Maki has also been undergoing a similar evolution as she breaks down the walls of her new abilities."

There's been a real theme in this fight of metamorphosis. It's been theorised Naoya is going from Larva to butterfly as he evolves, while Maki has also been undergoing a similar evolution as she breaks down the walls of her new abilities. #JJK197 pic.twitter.com/qIsakEMN6S — Feral ✨ (@VsFeral) September 9, 2022

Previously in Sakurajima Colony arc, Miyo Rokujushi is introduced in the Culling Game. Rokujushi is very keen to find a sumo opponent. Maki realizes that she needs to be stronger than before, and the new katana character could guide her. Miyo trained Maki and teaches how to sharpen her instinct. Now Maki can break a domain.

The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 will release within two to three days before the release. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 25 in Japan, while international fans will get it on Monday, September 12.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media and the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and IOS.

