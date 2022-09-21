Left Menu

Inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods: MP Minister writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks ban on film 'Thank God'

The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding banning Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God'.

ANI | Madhya Pradesh | Updated: 21-09-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 07:58 IST
Inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods: MP Minister writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks ban on film 'Thank God'
Thank God poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding banning Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God'. BJP leader, Vishvas Sarang, in his letter, claimed that the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' has showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is still awaited. Talking about the film, helmed by Indra Kumar 'Thank God' is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the 'Game of Life'. Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song 'Manike' which received positive responses from the audience.

While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022