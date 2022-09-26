Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 269: Kawaki dismissed from mission, Kae in danger

The imminent Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 269 has been honored with the title "The Sneaking Shadow." The latest episode has just launched on Sunday which showed a bombing incident that happened at the academy function. Someone is after Kae's life and Kawaki is on a mission to rescue her.

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 269 is out. Kawaki will be dismissed from the guard mission after the incident occurred. That means he will no longer escort Princess Kai the way he has been doing since he joined Ninja Academy.

Boruto Episode 269 will feature Kawaki as negligent in reporting information about the location of an assassin when he first learned of it. He will be leaving school and staying at home. Meanwhile, the authority decides Kae return to her home country sooner than she planned. Kae is upset as she couldn't complete her study trip abroad.

Kae starts thinking that Kawaki is actually not his friend. She felt hurt when learns that Kawaki was just playing the role of his mission to save Kae. In the meantime, Kae finds an ominous shadow3 following her.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recap

In the story, a new arc begins after the end of The Futano arc. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 features Kawaki joining the Ninja Academy. His struggle to adjust to the unfamiliar school life continues, the students are much younger than him. But he still joins the academy.

Kae, the princess from another country, has also joined the classes. Kawaki has been given a secret mission to protect Kae. Following Naruto's suggestions, Kawaki is trying his best to get close to Kae.

After a few days while all the students were engaging in their classes, parties, and more, one day Himawari went out for shopping and was kidnapped. While Kawaki was planning to rescue Himawari, all the classmates are preparing for 'Legendary Sannin' for their contribution to the school festival. The kidnapper came to know that Himawari is the daughter of Hokage, and he planned to use her as a fish to meet his target. His target is kidnapping Kae.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268

A large crowd of people had come to witness the event. But Kawaki is concerned about Kae and Himawari. There might be an assassin in the crowd who was after Kae. So Kawaki decided to keep an eye on Kae as she tries to enjoy the school festival to her heart's content. However, Kae is very happy and excited about her upcoming performance. All the classmates practice and rehearse a lot for today.

But a sudden bombing occurs in the academy and Kawaki receives a threatening letter from the assailant.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 269 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in Japanese language with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the streaming of the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be seen on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

