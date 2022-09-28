Left Menu

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be longest film in the series, director gives development updates!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:01 IST
John Wick 4 will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series. Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick
One reason behind fans' demand for John Wick: Chapter 4 is certain and definitely true, i.e., Keanu Reeves' total success in portraying himself as a serious-looking, professional hitman and assassin in all his previous John Wick movies. His global lovers including critics, his co-stars and other celebs highly praised his acting skills in all the previous movies.

According to some latest reports, John Wick 4 will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series. Every installment in the John Wick series seems to top the previous one, and this time is purportedly no different.

In a conversation with Collider, Chad Stahelski, the director-cum-producer said that John Wick: Chapter 4 would be "longer than the other three, but not that long." However, he didn't reveal the length of the imminent movie in the interview. The third movie had a running time of 131 minutes, the second movie had 122 minutes and the original or first movie had 101 minutes. That means the imminent John Wick 4 will not be less than 2 hours and 11 minutes (i.e., 131 minutes) based on the information revealed by Chad Stahelski.

On the other hand, the director continued by saying that John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently being edited and nearing picture lock, which means the video editing part is on the verge of completion. He cited, "There is probably another few weeks of tweaking overall." Then the team will commence inserting the music and sound effects into John Wick 4 movie. "We love the music that we have got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences," he added.

Fans of Keanu Reeves are highly excited after learning that their favourite action hero is all set to reunite with director Francis Lawrence for Warner bros supernatural thriller Constantine 2. According to the latest update released by Deadline, Warner bros is currently working on the second installment of the 2005 supernatural thriller film Constantine, which will be helmed by Francis Lawrence who also directed the first part.

Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay and produce the project through his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Released in the year 2005, Constantine was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over $200 million at the box office worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to hit the big screens on March 24, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood action movies.

