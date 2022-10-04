Left Menu

Pictures of Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal from Lucknow wedding reception exude royal vibes

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been shelling out couple goals with their pictures from wedding functions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:36 IST
Pictures of Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal from Lucknow wedding reception exude royal vibes
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal (Image spurce: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been shelling out couple goals with their pictures from wedding functions. After unveiling pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and cocktail in Delhi, Richa and Ali, on Tuesday, treated fans with new images from their reception in Lucknow.

The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali opted for a panelled gold and beige sherwani, while Richa wore an off-white sharara. Richa accentuated her outfit with statement jewellery, exuding Royal Awadhi vibes. "I got you.#RiAli," Richa captioned the Instagram post.

On the other hand, while sharing the pictures, Ali wrote, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.#RiAli." Fans and film industry members, in no time, chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple.

"Stunning you guys," Swara Bhasker commented. rich "Love," Saba Azad commented.

Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry on October 4 in Mumbai. As per a source, Richa and Ali are already legally married. They are now celebrating their union as they could not hold different functions earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrities expected to attend are Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Panna, and Shefali Shah, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022