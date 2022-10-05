VHP objects to portrayal of Lord Ram, Ravana in 'Adipurush', says Hindu values 'ridiculed'

Left Menu

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday raised objections to the portrayal of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Ravana in the teaser of Adipurush, claiming that it ridiculed Hindu society.The organisation also warned that the film would not be allowed to be screened in theatres.Ajay Sharma, Prachar Pramukh of the Vishwa Hindu Parishads VHP Sambhal unit, told reporters here that the way in which Lord Ram, Ravana and Lakshman had been portrayed in Adipurush was a mockery of Hinduism.

The organisation also warned that the film would not be allowed to be screened in theatres.

Ajay Sharma, Prachar Pramukh of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Sambhal unit, told reporters here that the way in which Lord Ram, Ravana and Lakshman had been portrayed in 'Adipurush' was a mockery of Hinduism. ''The values ​​of Hindu society have been ridiculed. Hindu society will not tolerate this,'' he said.

'Adipurush', a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana, is fronted by 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who features as Lord Ram. It is scheduled to release next year.

Sharma said the way Ravana had been depicted was not in line with the Ramayana and related religious scriptures. ''The VHP will not allow this film to be screened in theatres,'' he added.

Expressing his displeasure at the Central Board of Film Certification, the VHP leader said the board was working in an arbitrary and irresponsible manner. ''If the board is not able to perform its duties, then the government should dissolve it,'' he said.

A 1.46-minute teaser of the film, directed by Om Raut, was launched on Sunday in Ayodhya. And the blowback was immediate with hashtags like #BoycottAdipurush and #BanAdipurush gaining speed.

The multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh. With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, this Lankesh seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana. The portrayal of Hanuman, with a beard, without a moustache and dressed in leather, also attracted criticism.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the film attacked the sentiments of Hindus, while Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned that legal action would be taken if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the ''wrong'' way were not removed.

