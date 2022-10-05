Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What to expect from ‘Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu’ & ‘Shibuya Incident’ arc?

The second season of the Japanese anime Jujutsu Kaisen is coming soon! Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is all set to premiere in 2023.

The release is announced during an event in Japan (H/T Crunchyroll), though the exact air date is yet to be out. There could be three major release windows: Winter 2023 (starting January 2023), Spring 2023 (starting April 2023), or Fall 2023 (starting October 2023). But the Fall 2023 release is more likely.

The key visuals for the anticipated anime series have been released. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will mainly focus on the manga character, Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, and Geto Suguru. The upcoming season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run and will adapt the Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" and "Shibuya Incident" arcs. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 ended with the conclusion of the Death Painting Arc, which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga.

Kaiyoku Gyoku Ori depicts the past of Gojo, Natsuyu and others. The storyline of Gojo's Past arc begins before the end of season one. This time fans will see Gojo spent as a Jujutsu High student. This arc will cover 65-79 in the manga. The storyline may show the mission of Gojo and Geto escorting a Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen, as predicted by Games Radar.

The Shibuya Incident Arc is the sixth arc in Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen that will cover chapters 79 to 136. It follows the entirety of the Shibuya Incident on October 31, 2018. The alliance between cursed spirits and curse users forged by Mahito and Pseudo-Geto finally makes their move to seal Satoru Gojo.

The story starts one year before Yuji Itadori's time, focusing on Yuta Okkotsu, the main protagonist of this story. In the first season, we haven't seen Yuta, but other characters often refer to him and the incidents that occurred in the past. Yuta's been brought into Jujutsu High by Satoru Gojo because he's been cursed by his childhood friend Rika. This is no ordinary curse as she's classified as Special Grade. And because of her overwhelming strength, Yuta doesn't know how to control or use her. Meanwhile, Suguru Geto is out to get Yuta Okkotsu, specifically targeting Rika to add to his collection of cursed spirits he controls, setting up a showdown with his best friend-turned-enemy Gojo Satoru.

You can visit Crunchyroll to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series!

Also Read: Is No Game No Life Season 2 uncertain? Know in detail