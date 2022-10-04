Is No Game No Life Season 2 uncertain? Know in detail

No Game No Life is a Japanese light novel series by Yū Kamiya. The first season of No Game No Life was aired back in April 2014. After premiering 12 episodes in a single season, the anime concluded in June 2014. But there are lots of source materials to adapt for two or more seasons. Will there be No Game No Life Season 2?

No Game No Life is definitely a sought-after show. While No Game No Life Season 2 is yet to be greenlit, fans are ardently waiting for seven years to know the unanswered questions left in the first season.

The first three volumes were adapted for Season 1. As of February 2022, there have been 11 volumes published in Japan of the No Game No Life light novel series. So there is enough content for more seasons.

Meanwhile, we got a movie prequel to the series. It was named 'No Game No Life: Zero' and was released back in 2017 but the movie was not a continuation of season one. The movie No Game No Life: Zero adapted volume 6.

Neither Yuu Kamiya nor the production company Madhouse officially canceled the production of the popular show. On the flip side, unfortunately, still now there are no updates on the possibilities of No Game No Life Season 2. Is the future of No Game No Life Season 2 uncertain?

Generally, several anime projects are canceled because the makers didn't make enough profit as expected. That is why it is critical to examine No Game No Life's profitability and sales figures. But according to Anime Next Season, the anime series did really well and earned 550 pieces of merchandise and more than 55 figurines. So the series is said to be profitable. Therefore we could expect No Game No Life Season 2 in the future.

No Game No Life follows the adventures of step-siblings Sora and Shiro, who make an undefeated group of gamers 'Blank'. One day, they are challenged to a game of chess by Tet, from another reality. The two are victorious and are offered to live in a world that centers on games. They accept, lose the game and Tet sends them to a reality known as Disboard, where everything is decided by a game. Their next goal is to conquer sixteen separate species in order to challenge Tet to a game.

At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether No Game No Life Season 2 could get the green light in the future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix anime series!

