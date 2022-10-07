Left Menu

House of the Dragon Episode 8 to feature one last time-jump of the series

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 is set to premiere on October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Image Credit: House of the Dragon / official trailer
The 'Game of Thrones' prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, which was made based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood is running successfully after its launch on August 21, 2022, on HBO. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 will release on Sunday, October 9.

After giving five episodes of Targaryen clan, House of the Dragon S1E6 has shown the biggest time jump that opens with Emma D'Arcy the Princess. Now again House of the Dragon Episode 8 titled "Lord of the Tides," will jump forward another six years. HBO has shared a new batch of promo stills pictures of the aged-up characters.

Though some of the viewers are offended by the quick time jump of the series, but this will be the last skip throughout the series in the plotline. With those 10 years, Rhaenyra has given birth to three boys, namely Acaerys, Lucerys and the newborn Joffrey.

King Viserys and Alicent also have three children named Aegon, Aemond and Helaena. Daemon and Laena are the parents of twin daughters called Baela and Rhaena. Unfortunately, Lady Laena died while giving birth to her third child.

In House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8, King Viserys and his court attend Laena's funeral in Driftmark. Rhaenyra and Daemon reunite and are physically intimate. Prince Aemond claims Vhagar as his dragon, leading to an argument with his cousins and nephews. During the quarrel, he slashes Aemond's eye with a knife.

Viserys denies Queen Alicent's demand that Lucerys' eye is gouged out as retribution. When Alicent attempts to attack Lucerys, Rhaenyra blocks her. Alicent stabs Rhaenyra's arm in a struggle with Viserys' Valyrian steel dagger. After claims that Rhaenyra's children are out of wedlock, Viserys decrees that anyone questioning their legitimacy will be silenced.

Otto Hightower tells Alicent they will soon prevail. Rhaenyra and Daemon unite against Alicent and her supporters. SerQarlCorrey appears to murder Laenor, with Princess Rhaenys and Lord Corlys believing that they found the charred body is their son's.

Meanwhile, Daemon and Rhaenyra privately married in the Old Valyrian tradition to continue the pure Targaryen bloodline. Following his faked death, Laenor, with his head shaved, secretly flees Driftmark with SerQarl.

Now, HBO has released new House of the Dragon Episode 8 images. E8 images feature another time jump where Aegon, Aemond, Jacaerys, Lucerys, Baela, and Rhaena, all are aged and played by new actors.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 synopsis:

"The Lord of the Tides" is the eighth episode of the HBO medieval fantasy television series House of the Dragon. The runtime is 67 minutes. It is written by Eileen Shim, and directed by Geeta Patel. The music was composed by RaminDjawadi. The title of the episode derives from the title held by the head of House Velaryon.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 is set to premiere on October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Watch the House of the Dragon EP8 trailer below.

