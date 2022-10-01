Avenue 5 Season 2: Armando Iannucci’s space comedy returning in October! Get the lastest updates

It's been so long since the first season of Avenue 5 launched on HBO. The science-fiction series premiered on January 19, 2020. One month later, it was renewed for a Season 2.

Unfortunately, the production for Avenue 5 Season 2 was delayed due to the pandemic. Despite the pandemic-related snafus, the filming for Avenue 5 Season 2 commenced in August 2021 and was wrapped up in November.

And now finally we have a trailer for the second and final season of the comedy space series. Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad are returning with hilarious comedy scenes. The trailer teases one funny galactic existential threat. Avenue 5 Season 2 will be released on October 10 at 10/9c on HBO.

The story is set 40 years into the future. Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

The series debuts showing a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive on the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth and the crew of the Avenue 5 must struggle to maintain order and return the craft safely.

"Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, Season 2 follows the crew – including fiery engineer Billie, unpredictable head of customer relations Matt, and faithful right-hand Iris – as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On earth, they're lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream," reads the synopsis.

Avenue 5 S2 will return with Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the captain of Avenue 5; Josh Gad as Herman Judd, the billionaire owner of Avenue 5; Lenora Crichlow as Billie, the second engineer on Avenue 5; Zach Woods as Matt, the Head of Customer Relations for the ship; Suzy Nakamura as Iris, an associate owner of Avenue 5; Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, the head of mission control for Avenue 5 back on Earth; and Ethan Phillips as Spike Martin, a former astronaut and first Canadian on the Moon.

Avenue 5 is created and written by Veep's Armando Iannucci. It is executive produced by Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader and Will Smith, collaboratively.

Also Read: Dead to Me Season 3 releases this November! Explore full details