Jennifer Lawrence says she lost sense of control post Oscar win

Actor Jennifer Lawrence recently confessed that she "lost a sense of control" after the success of the first "Hunger Games" film in 2012 and winning Oscar for 2012's 'Silver Lining Playbook'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 05:36 IST
Jennifer Lawrence (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jennifer Lawrence recently confessed that she "lost a sense of control" after the success of the first "Hunger Games" film in 2012 and winning Oscar for 2012's 'Silver Lining Playbook'. "I think I lost a sense of control. Between 'The Hunger Games' coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012's 'Silver Lining Playbook'], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control," Jennifer said.

Jennifer opened up about it while talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival's "Screen Talk" series, Variety reported. She went on to explain how she feels she has clawed her identity back again.

"It feels personal for me the first time in a long time," she said. Since her breakthrough role in 2010's " Winter Bone", Jennifer has featured in "X-Men" franchise, Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!," David O. Russell's "Joy" and "American Hustle" and Adam McKay's 2021 satire "Don't Look Up." (ANI)

