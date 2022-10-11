Tokyo Revengers Chapter 273 new leaks: Shinichiro tells more time-jump story to Haruchiyo

The popularity of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers is undoubtedly on the upsurge. Since the manga is showing the time leaper story of Mikey and his brother Sanichiro, the manga writer Ken Wakui is presenting frequent turns and nerve-wracking moments in each chapter.

Fans are wondering if the upcoming Tokyo Revengers Chapter 273 would reveal the identity of Takemichi's killer. At the end of Chapter 273, Shinichiro is very surprised that he can turn back time because he had previously killed a mysterious old man who also has the ability of a Time Leaper.

The initial spoiler for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 273 is out in several panels of social media. Most of the panel leaked Haruchiyo Sanzu using a black, long-sleeved shirt. The important thing to be noted is that the shirt is so similar to the one that we have seen in Chapter one of the manga.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 273, Ken Wakui might clear the mystery of why Haruchiyo is wearing such kind of outfit. The upcoming chapter starts with Shinichiro telling an older Sanzu about his time-jump ability. He also reveals that he had to kill someone to acquire the powers to save Mikey. Mikey originally went through an accident in the original timeline and eventually died. So to save Mikey, Shinichiro time leaped.

In the next panel of the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 273 raw scan, Mikey is telling Shinichiro that he broke the bike though Baji was trying to protect it. So he asks his brother to fix it. Shinichiro feels emotional to see that Mikey is growing healthily and happy that he can change Mikey's destiny. Watching everything, Haruchiyo said he might have gone mad.

Another panel shows Takemichi and a child wearing a cape shouting and calling himself "the hero of justice". Hopefully, the writer will connect each story at the same point. The child could be Takemichi.

In the next panel, Haruchiyo remembers that he has 2 memories. One with memories of leaving Shinichiro's funeral after Mikey died, Shinichiro threw himself into the river. But after that, he realizes that he was in his house and a new past was created. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 273 will clear the connection between the past incidents with the present.

Now in the present, if anything happens to Mikey, Shinichiro does not exist to save him as he is dead. That means Haruchiyo can't send Shinichiro to save Mikey.

To clear up the confusion, let's have a quick recap of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272. Shinichiro wakes up with a kick from Mikey. He thinks it is all a dream as he is already dead. But later he realizes that he has woken up on the same day four years back. He understood that his time-leaping ability worked and that he can save Mikey. He reaches home and asked his grandpa and Emma if he wants to help them with cooking.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1063 predictions: Will Luffy & Dr. Vegapunk make an ally?