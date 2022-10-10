Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1063 predictions: Will Luffy & Dr. Vegapunk make an ally?

One Piece Chapter 1063 predictions: Will Luffy & Dr. Vegapunk make an ally?
One Piece Chapter 1063 will continue Monkey D Luffy's adventure on Egghead Island and the mystery of Vegapunk. Image Credit: Void Century / Fandom
After the release of the anticipated Chapter 1062 of One Piece, fans wondered if the manga creator Eiichiro Oda will again bring a surprise and new twist to the plotline in One Piece Chapter 1063.

The popularity of One Piece is undoubtedly always on the upsurge. Ever since the manga has entered its final Saga after wrapping up the Wano arc, Oda Sensei is presenting frequent turns and nail-biting moments in each chapter. One Piece Chapter 1063 is expected to release on October 17, 2023.

In chapter 1061, fans are introduced to Dr. Vegapunk who ruled Egg Head Island where Luffy and Straw Hat Pirates reached. Vegapunk is a great scientist but his appearance was disclosed. He cares for the inhabitants of his island and is willing to help them with his inventions. He is considered the island's pride and joy, and the residents are still hoping for his return.

The manga story takes a new turn in One Piece Chapter 1062 when it shows World Government wants Vegapunk dead. Rob Lucci and Kaku, and Stussy were appointed to the new mission to kill Dr. Vegapunk. They arrive to fulfill their mission. But there are multiple Vegapunks, all with their own personality and quirks. The CP0 agent is looking for the whereabouts of the real Dr. Vegapunk.

Besides, they also have a Seraphim Pacifista model of Bartholomew Kuma, one who has no Devil Fruit powers. CP0 and seraph Kuma are hiding in Egg Head Island.

One Piece Chapter 1063 will continue Monkey D Luffy's adventure on Egghead Island and the mystery of Vegapunk.

Meanwhile, the separated crew along with Jewelry Bonney whom Vegapunk saved during the sea storm were surprised by the number of technological robots in one of Dr. Vegapunk 's island rooms. It is predicted that One Piece Chapter 1063 could show the alliance between two different camps.

Currently, Bonney, Luffy and Vegapunk have some common enemies, World Government and the CPOs whom they need to face. In One Piece Chapter 1063, Dr. Vegapunk and Luffy might ally and Bonney would become a catalyst for Luffy and the scientists Vegapunk.

The spoilers and raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1063 are yet to be revealed. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

