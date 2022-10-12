Demon Slayer Season 3: Big updates expected this week

Demon Slayer Season 3 will take on from The Swordsmith Village Arc. There's a piece of good news for the fans! You can note down the date of October 15 as the official Anime TV Twitter account holder @animetv_jp is going to share something big on "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."

Announcements related to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime will be revealed on October 15!✨More: https://t.co/JNT7SjQVIG pic.twitter.com/3mb2chdCFO — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 6, 2022

Demon Slayer Season 3 is planned to be released in 2023. The exact release date is yet to be revealed, but let's do some guesswork. Since production commenced on February 13, 2022, the anime should be ready for release by the end of 2022.

The successful anime concluded Season 2 in May 2022 that shows the "Entertainment District" arc of the manga series. Season 3 will cover The Swordsmith Village arc. Following the announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the creators released a poster, teasing fans about what they can expect from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

In the shared poster, the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 ended. The poster shows two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc!"

#NEWS The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! [STAFF]Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)Director: Haruo SotozakiCharacter Design: Akira MatsushimaAnimation Production: @ufotable pic.twitter.com/nmSamYTOdy — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 13, 2022

The Swordsmith Village arc is going to cover around 25 or more chapters of the manga, similar to the length of the Entertainment District Arc. As there is another arc available in the original manga titled Final Battle Arc, this not it's not the end of the story. Fans might get Demon Slayer Season 4 in the future.

In The Swordsmith Village arc, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be two of the primary new characters in the upcoming installment. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. We can also see Tengen Uzui even if he did survive season 2. He might be living happily his retired life with his three wives.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because the smith Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. Tanjiro has to explain to the smith who made it and how his sword was so badly damaged. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in. The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, engages the demons, but he'll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, to deal with the demons. Season 3 will show how they handle the upper-rank demons.

The release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

