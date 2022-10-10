Vinland Saga Season 2 is nearing release! What to expect from the plotline

Popular Viking anime from MAPPA Studio, Vinland Saga Season 2 has its release date. The anime series is in the works now. Fans will see Thorfinn returning on January 2023.

Vinland Saga Season 1 ends with Thorfinn attacking and cuts Canute in distress and despair, but Canute takes charge and claims command of the Viking army and the rule of England. Thorfinn is dragged away, and as he drops his knife in the chaos, his erstwhile journey flashes in the blade's reflection. The episode ends with shots of several previously unseen characters in various locations.

While Vinland Saga is not as popular as One Piece or Demon Slayer, Season 1 of the Japanese historical manga series was well received and left fans waiting for more. In fact, most viewers are eagerly waiting to see what's next for Thorfinn's life. The exact premiere date for Vinland Saga Season 2 is yet to be revealed; however, following the release announcement and teaser trailer released last summer, anime production company Twin Engine has finally unveiled a new look at the next chapter of Thorfinn's journey.

The new trailer shows a flashback to Thorfinn's time while he works under Askeladd. In the trailer, we find several new characters, including Ketil, Olmar, Arnheid, Snake and Thorgil, who might be taking a big role in the upcoming storyline. The trailer starts with Askeladd's voice telling Thorfinn to stand up. For those who have gone through the first season, it will be quite easy for them to understand.

Vinland Saga season 2 will adapt the Farm Arc or Ketil's Farm Arc of the manga. Ketil is a rich farmer who treats his slaves well. After the death of Askeladd works on Ketil's farm. Olmar and Thorgil are the sons of Ketil. Snake will help Thorfinn to let go of his dark past and is encouraged by dreams of his father Thors. He was the old friend of Thorfinn's father.

Vinland Saga is taken from a real-life story of prominent Viking historical figures like King Canute the Great, Thorfinn himself, and Leif Erikson. The anime adaption has released 24 episodes from 54 chapters and Season 2 will also follow the same pattern.

Season one covers the "prologue" arc of the original manga, and follows the story of Viking commander, ThorsSnorresson's young Viking warrior named Thorfinn, who longs to see the paradise called Vinland. Meanwhile, Viking mercenaries, JomsvikingFloki arrives at Thorfinn's village to enlist Thors into battle, but his true motive is to murder him.

After his father's death, Thorfinn joins Askeladd's crew to avenge his father and constantly challenges his commander to various duels.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2023 on Tokyo MX and BS11.

