Check out why Victoria Beckham removed her David Beckham tattoo

Victoria Beckham sparked divorce speculations last month when many noticed that she got her tattoo removed - the one where she had her husband David Beckham's initials on her wrist. Now putting rest to all speculations and rumours, Victoria has set the record straight.

Page Six quoted Victoria from her latest appearance on the American show 'Today Show,' where she revealed that her marriage with David is going great and that she got the tattoo removed because she was "sick" of it! "I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate," she said, noting that her husband and sons are covered in "beautiful" tattoos.

"Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren't as pretty. They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that," she added. "The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that," Victoria concluded.

Page Six also quoted Victoria's statement from the 'Today Show' as she addressed the rumoured rift with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. "It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy, means so much," said Victoria.

Victoria recently had her first fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week. The designer showcased her Spring 2023 'Ready-to-wear' collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Her husband David along with their kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper were all seated in the front row. Her Daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz was also present there. (ANI)

