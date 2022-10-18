Left Menu

Actor Rajkumar Rao celebrated 9 years of his 2013 biographical film 'Shahid' with a sweet note.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:57 IST
Rajkumar Rao celebrates 9 years of 'Shahid'
Rajkumar Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Tuesday, celebrated nine years of their 2013 biographical drama 'Shahid' on social media. The 'Trapped' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel from the movie.

He wrote, "To one of my most special films and the film that has changed so many things for me. A big thank you @hansalmehta sir for giving me this gem of a film. Time to make another one soon sir. Thank you team for carving out success for Shahid over the years! @anujdhawan13 @jaihmehta @sunil_s_bohra @shaaileshrsingh @castingchhabra @apurva_asrani @mandarjkulkarni #9YearsOfShahid #Shahid." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj25l5mA5U_/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar will next be seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkumar and Janhvi will be collaborating after 'Roohi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

