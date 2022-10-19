Tower of God Season 2: possible release date & what to expect

Tower of God is set to return with its second season. As of August 2022, during their industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo, the streamer announced that Tower of God Season 2 was under production.

The release date for the South Korean Manhwa, Tower of God is yet to be announced, but we expect Tower of God Season 2 in 2023.

According to Crunchyroll, "Season two of the dark fantasy series will follow Bam as he continues his journey through the mysterious tower."

The second season of the Tower of God series is titled "Tower of God: Part 2 The Return of the Prince." It features both Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace as its main protagonists.

As for the voice cast, most of the actors might return. This includes Taichi Ichikawa as Bam, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun, Kenta Miyake as Rak, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Rie Suegara as Endorsi, and Kenjirou Tsuda as Lero-Ro. Several new faces are also introduced in the upcoming outing.

Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

The preview of Tower of God Part 2 shows the main story begins 6 years afterward that we see in chapter 81 of the Manhwa.

The Manhwa is divided into four succeeding arcs, namely, "Tower of God: Part 2 - The Prince of Zahard", "Tower of God: Part 2 - The Workshop Battle", "Tower of God: Part 2 - The Hell Train" and "Tower of God: Part 2 - The Last Station".

Readers can read the South Korean Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

