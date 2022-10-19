Black Clover Chapter 342 will return after a week’s break! Explore the plotline

Author Yuki Tabata presented an eventful chapter of Black Clover manga last time and also kept fans waiting for the next issue of the Japanese manga. Fans want to know more about the Land of the Sun, Yami's birthplace. The plot will finally give more information on Captain Yami. Ichika can share some vital info about her brother.

Unfortunately, Black Clover Chapter 342 will be on hiatus for a week. The release date for Black Clover Chapter 342 is Sunday, October 30.

The latest chapter shows the ongoing fight in the Clover Kingdom. Ryudo is aware of the recent battle. He is the mysterious shogun. Fans find that Ryudo is a man of Yojutsu. And instead of that somehow he managed to be shogun which is similar to Wizard King. He can see everything after closing his eyes. Asta can help him with his unique magic power.

Black Clover Chapter 341 introduces us to three new characters. They are Jozo, Daizaemon, and Komari of Ryuuzen Seven. They all use their unique skill in Zetten to completely surpass Asta in the battle. Their personalities are strange, but they have good nature.

After being completely defeated by Ryuuzen Seven members, Asta is charged up and resumes training to get the ultimate master skill.

Ichika tells Asta that Ryudo assigned her to take care of him. She describes how he saved her life and how he united the Land of the Sun despite lacking Yoryoku by using his knowledge and powers. She also said the reason behind her assignment is that Ryudo is a busy guy even though he uses Tengentsu to maintain the governance of the Land of the Sun.

Asta wants to know more about Captain Yami from Ichika. But she is unwilling to share anything about her brother.

