Hige wo Soru renewal possibilities, what you can expect from it

"Hige wo Soru Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou," which has translated into "Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway" the romantic comedy light novel series makes an outstanding debut and received mostly positive reviews. It is easy to see why fans are curious whether there would be Higehiro Season 2.

The anime series follows a 26-year-old boy Yoshida who is an employee of a major IT company and is in love with Airi Gotou, his senior at work. He confesses his love to Airi Gotou, his senior at work but gets rejected. He is completely drunk and while coming back to his apartment he finds Sayu Ogiwara, a runaway high school girl, sitting under a telephone pole.

Sayu does not have any place to go and convinces Yoshida for a shelter. The next morning when Yoshida asked her how she ended up at his apartment, she reveals that she had run away from her family and home in Hokkaido. She has been surviving on her own by prostituting herself to random strangers and having one-night stands with them to earn money to support herself.

Knowing her back story Yoshida feels pity for her and is unable to kick her out of his house. Since then they live together to cover up their sorrows. After a few days, Yoshida decides and visit to Sayu's brother and mom. Yoshida convinces her mother to somehow make up with her daughter. With that, Sayu's long journey away from home comes to an end. It's time finally to say goodbye to Yoshida.

Though there are not many cliffhangers left but on the flip side the story could be extended showing Yoshida and Sayu's new love story in Hige wo Soru Season 2.

At the time of writing the makers has not mentioned anything about a potential season 2, but the anime writer tweeted "I will be writing about those 'various things' as a spin-off work, so please wait for further news! I'm really glad to be able to put a period in the story of Mishima and Gotou!"

In June 2021, the original creator announced a new light novel called Higehiro: Another Side Story. It will not be the direct sequel to the first season of Higehiro and won't show what happens to Yoshida and Sayu, it may expand upon the first season's story.

The upcoming side novel story could bring some new material to the plotline or at least an OVA. The release date for the light novel series hasn't been announced yet.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: What to expect from the grand finale?