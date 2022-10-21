Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: What to expect from the grand finale?

Hajime Isayama created the Japanese anime Attack on Titan a dark fantasy series that has been running for under ten years. The anime series will end with Part 3.

Attack on Titan (Part 2) ended with an announcement that the final season's "conclusion" will air on the NHK-General channel in 2023. The teaser's English description calls the next Part "Part 3," but the Japanese text calls it "kanketsu-hen" (conclusion).

"The Dawn of Humanity" which has been adapted from the 28th episode of the manga to create Attack on Titan Season 4, ends on a big cliffhanger. Part 3 will show how the conflict between the island of Paradis and Marley ends. It will also show how Eren and his allies take on Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

The original story consists of 139 chapters, and Part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter. There are only nine manga chapters left to adapt, which means Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 could last around 10 episodes.

There is some dissatisfaction among fans for overextending the anime as it has already stretched out to two Parts over three years. Tetsuya Kinoshita, the series producer cleared the reason behind stretching the story. Before the premiere of Attack on Titan S4 P2, he stated that he was not confident that they would not be able to adapt the entire manga to an anime series.

"I Partly said we'd make it all into an anime to motivate myself," Kinoshita said, adding, "But at the time, I didn't know for how long the manga would continue, and I wasn't sure if it was realistic to pursue animating the whole series. Now, we've come to a point where it's nearly complete, so I am going to do my best to the very end," told Kinoshita.

What could be the plotline for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3?

Eren de Parts and doesn't contact the Scouts again until the assault on Liberio. Mikasa reflects on that time and wonders if there are any other options. In the flashback, Eren meets Yelena and agrees to follow Zeke while he reveals his actual plan to Floch and Historia. Erin tells Zeke that he wants his friends to live long, happy lives after his death.

At present, the Global Alliance tries to stop Eren and the Rumbling from reaching Marley but it proves a useless target. They are easily destroyed by the Titans and Eren. Eren affirms his intention to destroy the world as he and the Colossal Titans set foot on the mainland.

Additionally, it is still unknown whether Jean and Mikasa end up together at the end of Attack on Titan. In the story, Jean has strong feelings about Mikasa but she never returns those feelings in the manga. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 might also spotlight the matter, as the flashback of Part 2 shows a weird dream for a peaceful future where Jean and Mikasa have a child together.

According to Crunchyroll, the finale Part of the anime will release at some point in 2023. Season 4 Part 1 aired in December 2020, while the second part came in January 2022. If they follow the same pattern, then we can expect Attack on Titan S4 P3 to air towards the beginning of 2023.

