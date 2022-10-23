Left Menu

Bengali film 'Mahananda', inspired by life of Mahasweta Devi, selected for IFFI

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali film 'Mahananda', inspired by the life and works of writer-activist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Mahasweta Devi, was selected for the Indian Panorama's feature film segment of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organisers said.

Another Bengali film ‘Tonic’ which tells the story of an elderly couple’s adventures with their travel agent has been picked up for the mainstream section of IFFI.

Directed by Arindam Sil, ‘Mahananda’ is the only Bengali film among 25 movies in the feature segment.

Thanking the Jury members for selecting the film for the 53rd IFFI to be held next month in Goa, Sil said he is proud of his team.

''I am happy that the film can now be seen nationally. This is my biggest honour as director at the national level. Films like Mahananda serve a certain social purpose in contemporary times,'' he told PTI.

The film chronicles a part of the life of Mahananda, a woman who gets engaged with various movements of the rural and tribal people. This character was inspired by Mahasweta Devi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a Jnanpith award recipient.

Producer Firdausal Hasan said, ''I share my happiness and congratulate each and every member of Team Mahananda. I express my gratitude to the eminent jury for selecting our film Mahananda for the Indian Panorama, 53rd IFFI.'' Bengali superstar Dev also congratulated Sil for the selection of Mahananda.

''It is an honour to announce that our film Tonic has been officially selected for the screening (mainstream) at the 53rd IFFI 2022 by Indian Panorama. Keep supporting us,'' tweeted Dev Entertainment Ventures, the production house of Dev, which co-produced the movie.

A Telugu film on the life of Bengali youth Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest freedom fighters to face the gallows, has also been selected for the Indian Panorama section, the festival organisers said.

The film, ‘Khudiram Bose’, was directed by Vijay Jagarlamudi and DVS Raju.

The selected films will be screened in IFFI between November 20 and 28.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

