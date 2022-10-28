One Piece Chapter 1065 spoilers: Law may be defeated & Op-Op Fruit could be stolen

The manga One Piece concluded the story of Wanokuni Arc a few chapters back and entered the final Saga. The upcoming installment will cover the fight between Blackbeard Pirate and Trafalgar D. Water. Unfortunately, creator EiichiroOda is on a week's break, hence One Piece Chapter 1065 will release on November 6.

According to One Piece Chapter 1065 preview, fans could see a shocking incident in the upcoming chapter. The hint, posted by the reputable series news reporter @OP_NEWS2022, says:

"The Emperors are the ones who reign in the sea!! What kind of shocking incident happens…!?" this could be a clue of what can happen in the fight between Blackbeard and Law.

In the current storyline, Yonko is influenced by Blackbeard and will go against Law. In the last chapter, Blackbeard launched a strong counterattack on Law. But the upcoming chapter could depict Law's downfall; and his Road Poneglyphs could be taken by Blackbeard. If that happens, then it will not be surprising that Blackbeard is also snatching Law's Devil Fruit, the Op-Op Fruit and its powers.

If Blackbeard manages to do all that mentioned above, then he will be an invincible figure. Luffy, of course, will find it very difficult to face Blackbeard's power. This could take an interesting twist to the storyline in the upcoming segment.

One Piece Chapter 1065 will also provide updates on Bonney who wants to know detail about his father. If he succeeds in finding Vegapunk, it will definitely help him clear all his doubts. He especially wants to know why Vegapunk uses Kuma his father in his experiment, while the World Government wants to kill the scientist.

More spoilers for the chapter will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on official platforms.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1065 is November 6 at around 1 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1038 addition spoilers: Nami & Zeus hit a special lightning bolt attack against Ulti