One Piece Episode 1038 addition spoilers: Nami & Zeus hit a special lightning bolt attack against Ulti

The additional spoilers for One Piece Episode 1038 are out. The samurai alliance plans to attack the opponent without Luffy and continue fighting to defeat the enemy to the last drop of blood. Episode 1038 is titled "Nami's Lethai Attack! Otama's Desperate Challenge."

Though the samurai alliance was sad after Luffy's defeat, finally get excited again to finish off their enemies after Momonosuke informed everyone that Luffy is alive.

Meanwhile, Nami, Usopp, and Otama were blocked by Big Mom and had to fight against the giant woman. According to the preview released by Toie Animation, Nami vs Ulti fight will be the center of the storyline. Nami heading towards the stage on the Live Floor along with Usopp and Tama and hears a strange voice. Nami and Usopp holding off Ulti as Tama tries to control all SMILE users who've eaten her Dango.

Zeus who entered into Nami's Climate Baton will fight together with Ulti. The former Big Mom's Homies said that Ulti's skin is so thick that ordinary attacks wouldn't work.

In the meantime, Zeus recommends a special lightning bolt attack to compete with Ulti, noted Indonesian media Pikiran Rakyat. Nami disagreed with the decision as it could bring fatal damage. However, she agreed when she finds Otama and Usopp injured.

One Piece Episode 1038 Otama will deliver an important message that could change the situation of the ongoing battle in Onigashima. In the new episode, fans will also see Momo and Shinobu will save themselves from falling from the cliff. Shinobu will bring out something from his pocket that will help them to stay alive. Fans will also witness Momonosuke's transformation into a dragon. Besides, Kaido meets Yamato.

One Piece Episode 1038 is set to be released on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release and Funimation on the next day.

