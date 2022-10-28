Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter 'sinks in'

Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk sparked off a meme fest as netizens shared hilarious takes on 'Chief Twit', across various social media platforms.

Beyond serious debates on free speech and and how the 'maverick' new owner may change the social media discourse in coming days and months, many saw the funny side of things and Twitter soon brimmed with hilarious, rib-tickling memes as the Twitterati let the new reality ''sink in''.

The world's richest man and CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc in now at the helm of one of most influential social media platforms in the world. Twitter Inc's new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, soon after completing his USD 44-billion takeover.

Musk famously entered the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand, and posted a video with the caption: ''Entering Twitter HQ-- let that sink in!''.

The social media platforms overflowed with funny videos and witty posts.

In one such meme, that has since gone viral, a smiling Musk is shown as Thanos, the villain in Marvel's Avengers movie. In the meme, Musk is shown snapping his fingers, the move dramatically wiping off Twitter staff.

Another one has a man - depicted as Musk - leaning out of the car window, as he takes bird after bird from a seller, and frees them one by one.

One of the clips that has generated massive views shows actor Govinda -- in one of his movies -- moving from cabin to cabin asking for everyone to be fired indiscriminately and departments to be sold.

Along with the clip from the Govinda's old movie is the caption ''#ELONMUSK after #TwitterTakeover and firing #ParagAgrawal, Ned Segal and Vijay Gadde.'' Another desi one that has the netizens cracking up is a photo of a roadside Aggarwal sweets shop with the caption ''#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)