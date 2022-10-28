Left Menu

Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter 'sinks in'

Twitter Incs new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, soon after completing his USD 44-billion takeover.Musk famously entered the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand, and posted a video with the caption Entering Twitter HQ-- let that sink in.The social media platforms overflowed with funny videos and witty posts.In one such meme, that has since gone viral, a smiling Musk is shown as Thanos, the villain in Marvels Avengers movie.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:42 IST
Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter 'sinks in'
  • Country:
  • India

Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk sparked off a meme fest as netizens shared hilarious takes on 'Chief Twit', across various social media platforms.

Beyond serious debates on free speech and and how the 'maverick' new owner may change the social media discourse in coming days and months, many saw the funny side of things and Twitter soon brimmed with hilarious, rib-tickling memes as the Twitterati let the new reality ''sink in''.

The world's richest man and CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc in now at the helm of one of most influential social media platforms in the world. Twitter Inc's new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, soon after completing his USD 44-billion takeover.

Musk famously entered the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand, and posted a video with the caption: ''Entering Twitter HQ-- let that sink in!''.

The social media platforms overflowed with funny videos and witty posts.

In one such meme, that has since gone viral, a smiling Musk is shown as Thanos, the villain in Marvel's Avengers movie. In the meme, Musk is shown snapping his fingers, the move dramatically wiping off Twitter staff.

Another one has a man - depicted as Musk - leaning out of the car window, as he takes bird after bird from a seller, and frees them one by one.

One of the clips that has generated massive views shows actor Govinda -- in one of his movies -- moving from cabin to cabin asking for everyone to be fired indiscriminately and departments to be sold.

Along with the clip from the Govinda's old movie is the caption ''#ELONMUSK after #TwitterTakeover and firing #ParagAgrawal, Ned Segal and Vijay Gadde.'' Another desi one that has the netizens cracking up is a photo of a roadside Aggarwal sweets shop with the caption ''#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022