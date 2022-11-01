Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over loss of lives in Morbi Bridge collapse incident

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra extended her condolence over the loss of lives at the Machchu river incident.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:06 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday expressed her grief over the loss of lives at the Machchu river bridge accident in Morbi, Gujarat. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a note on her stories which she captioned, "So heartbreaking...My condolence goes out to everyone affected by the bridge collapse in Gujarat."

She added, "Praying for a speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts &prayers are with the families who mourn today." On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district collapsed and more than 130 deaths have been reported so far. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap went up to 134. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police also informed that the management person agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness. As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. (ANI)

