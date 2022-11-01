Manushi Chhillar visits Taj Mahal after 6 years, says "Taj Mahal still has the same captivating effect on me"

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Tehran', visited the iconic Taj Mahar in Agra over the weekend. On Monday, taking to her Instagram, Manushi dropped pictures from her Agra trip.

In the pictures, the actor was seen dressed in a beautiful red sharara suit and posing in front of the Taj Mahal. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Wonder-ful morning."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkXmqCaMYJr/ 'Samrat Prithviraj' actor shared her experience, "Last time I visited Taj Mahal, I went there with my family which was around 6 years ago. Before I actually saw the Taj for the first time, I had always seen it in pictures and I never really understood why this particular monument had captivated so many people and caught the attention of the entire world. But when I saw it for the first time, I realised, just the way it is made, there is something so special about the structure and architecture. There is a lot of beauty, geometry and a lot of intricacy involved in how it architecturally looks. And it still had the same captivating effect on me that it did 6 years ago. Although it was a little more crowded than last time, but I still got to enjoy just looking and admiring the beauty of Taj."

Manushi also shared her best memory of visiting Taj. She added, "I think I have always enjoyed learning about history and it has always been of interest. I think the last time when I came with my parents, we had a very funny and a lovely guide who gave us more details of what the story of Taj Mahal and the story behind all the structures about it, is believed to be. Just knowing more about history is fun and it is something that I find interesting and that is my best memory of visiting Taj." After making her Bollywood debut with 'Prithviraj', Miss World 2017 is all set for her upcoming movie 'Tehran', which also stars John Abraham.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is being directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. The film is said to be inspired by true events. (ANI)

