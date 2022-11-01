Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp is yet to consider Disney’s new offer

Officially, two reboot movies of Pirates of the Caribbean are underway. However, none of the films will be continued from the fifth movie (Dead Men Tell No Tales). Johnny Depp is the actor whose performance has always added to the popularity of the franchise. The internet is flooded with rumors about Johnny Depp's return to the sixth movie and the spin-off since he won his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial of Depp and Heard's case ended four months ago, and Mr. Depp was awarded $10.35 million in compensatory damages. In June, the actor was reportedly offered a USD 301 million deal by Disney to return as the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise character, Captain Jack Sparrow. The Australian pop-culture site, poptopic.com wrote, "Disney has allegedly offered Johnny Depp a USD 301 million contract deal for him to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates film and a Disney Plus series!"

They also reported that Disney is very interested to patch up the relationship with Johnny Depp and they are even willing to go beyond this deal to bring Depp to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

A source close to Depp spoke to Poptopic about Depp's possible return to his iconic role. "They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two," said the source.

"The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl. What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character."

Moreover, after the legal battle, Poptopic noted that Depp has changed his mind slightly from what he said before in the court trial. The insider said that this is one of Depp's "biggest wins" if he returns to the franchise after Disney denied him without any proof of Amber Heard's given allegation.

The insider said: "Disney is thinking about offering $300 million for Johnny Depp's return but nothing has been agreed yet. As of right now, Johnny is still considering any offer that comes his way. If he returns to the franchise, this would arguably become one of Depp's biggest wins after getting dropped from Disney without having any proof of what Amber Heard accused him."

But after he won the latest defamation trial, he informed that he is not returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Now several new reports titled that Johnny Depp is going to change his mind and consider Disney's offer. But currently, Johnny Depp still doesn't have a positive answer for Disney, or we may say he is silent on it.

We all will be very much happy if we can see most of our favorite Jack Sparrow playing by Johnny Depp, however, the future is yet to be decided. Let's wait with hope!

