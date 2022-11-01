Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ri’s dating news goes viral but agencies dispel rumors

Song Joong Ki has often been in the limelight among followers of the Hallyu industry. The Descendants of the Sun actor is again involved in a dating rumor like he has been several times in the past.

Earlier this week, a YouTube channel shared a backside photo of Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri, claiming that the two actors were caught dating. Soon the alleged photo went viral on the web, sparking several gossip and speculations – so much so that the two actors' agencies had to get involved.

The photo shows Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri walking hand in hand in Paris. In the picture, the man is dressed in a hat, t-shirt and shorts, while the woman is wearing a jacket with a hoodie and jeans. However, a fan addressed the post saying that the photo was taken on the honeymoon trip of the couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin who married in March 2022. Watch the picture below that has been rumored as Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri in Paris.

Both the actors' agencies have dispelled the rumor about the two actors' romantic relationship. Last year they were in gossip when Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri both were working on the film "Space Sweepers."

Song Joong Ki's agency High Zium Studio stated on October 29: "Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri's dating rumors are completely untrue," while Kim Tae Ri's agency Management mmm told local news outlets said that the rumors were "baseless" and "total hearsay."

This is not the first time Song Joong Ki is on a dating rumor after getting separated from Song Hye Kyo.

After the release of the South Korean series Vincenzo last year, Jeon Yeo Been and Song Joong Ki was spotted hanging together wearing matching caps, which grabbed fans' attention. The matter of their dating emerged multiple times on online forums after they were spotted enjoying time together outside the working zone.

Song Joong Ki, who most recently wrapped up filming for his JTBC drama 'The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family' is currently busy filming for the movie 'Holland'. Meanwhile, the talented actor in JTBC's new drama 'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate' and is filming the movie 'Hwaran'. And the beautiful lady, Kim Tae-ri is scheduled to appear in SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'The Devil'.

