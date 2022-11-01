Left Menu

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Marvel's 'Wonder Man' series

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been roped in to play the titular hero in Marvel Studios upcoming Disney Plus series Wonder Man. Wonder Man will be Abdul-Mateens third comic book character, after villain Black Manta in 2018s Aquaman and Dr. Manhattan in HBOs 2019 series Watchmen, for which he won an Emmy.

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been roped in to play the titular hero in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney Plus series ''Wonder Man''. According to entertainment website Variety, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is developing “Wonder Man” series. Andrew Guest is the head writer. Cretton, who is already set to direct Marvel's “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” movie, may also helm ''Wonder Man''. In the Marvel comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company, Williams Innovations, is run out of business due to competition from Stark Industries. In desperation, Simon turns to Baron Zemo, who gives Simon superpowers and directs him to infiltrate and then betray the Avengers. However, Simon joins the Avengers in earnest, and is even a founding member of the spin-off team, the West Coast Avengers. ''Wonder Man'' will be Abdul-Mateen’s third comic book character, after villain Black Manta in 2018's “Aquaman” and Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s 2019 series “Watchmen,'' for which he won an Emmy. He will reprising Black Manta in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom''. Marvel Studios has not yet announced a premiere date for the series.

