Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 49 on Tuesday, visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings with her daughter Aaradhya on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' actor dropped a picture with her daughter.

In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen twinning with Aaradhya in white. Aishwarya topped her outfit with a pink-golden shawl. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity...Much love always. God Bless."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkbewCwSbFl/ Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture which he captioned, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success."

Aishwarya and Abhishek recently completed 15 years of their marriage. It was April 20, 2007, when the lovebirds officially sealed their relationship by tying the knot.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Devdas' actor.

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more. She was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

