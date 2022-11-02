Maheep Kapoor sends warm birthday wishes for her daughter Shanaya

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya turned a year older today. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' actor shared a glimpse of a birthday celebration. Taking to her Instagram story, Maheep dropped a picture featuring Shanaya.

In the picture, Shanaya was sitting in front of the cake and making a wish before cutting it. "May all your wishes come true", with heart and evil eye emojis, captioned the photo.

On birthday eve, Maheep shared a video with throwback pictures of the birthday girl. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkadSz_OkHk/

The video featured pictures of Shanaya from her childhood, riding a bicycle, mother-daughter duo photos to Shanaya in a black shimmer dress. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Best 23 yrs of my life #BirthdayGirlTomorrow #myscorpiobaby. 2nd November."

Shanaya's best friend Ananya Panday also poured in warm birthday wishes for her. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor took to her Insta story and shared Shanaya's picture along with a caption, "From cradle to grave- Shan and Anne Anne and Shan. I love you my sister happy birthday, I hope all your wishes come true."

In the image, Shanaya looks beautiful as she posed with her birthday cake. Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', essaying the role of Nimrit.

In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. (ANI)

