Left Menu

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta pens heartwarming note on social media and it has Harvard connection!

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta has posted a heartwarming post on Instagram

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:53 IST
Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta pens heartwarming note on social media and it has Harvard connection!
Aman Gupta (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Entrepreneur Aman Gupta has won hearts yet again with his recent Instagram post! Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and renowned Shark Tank India judge, Aman Gupta, is one such person who has proved that hard work leads you to great places in life. In his case: Harvard University!

Aman took to Instagram to announce that Harvard is doing a case study on his company. He wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee!" He added, "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students."

He also recalled how he studies various case studies of the University in the past - "I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world." Aman Gupta will be returning to Shark Tank India Season 2 as an investor.

Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member. Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to make a comeback along with Aman. Amit Jain will be joining the panel as a new shark this season.

In its second season, the program, which ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals. The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022