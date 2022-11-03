Left Menu

Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Dsouza's 'Mister Mummy' song 'Chupke Chupke' out now

Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Mister Mummy' unveiled the first song 'Chupke Chupke' on Wednesday.

Mister Mummy poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Mister Mummy' unveiled the first song 'Chupke Chupke' on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, production house T series shared the song which he captioned, "#ChupkeChupke se love will heal everything. Song Out Now! Tune in.#MisterMummy releasing on 11th November 2022."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkdKLkyqs-4/ Sung by Rochak Kohli, Armaan Malik and Shilpa Rao, the song is penned by Kumaar and creates a melodious and romantic vibe.

Soon after the production house dropped the teaser, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. "Such a beautiful melody," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " souflulll track." Helmed by Shaad Ali 'Mister Mummy' is an upcoming comedy film which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles. 'Mister Mummy' marks Riteish and Genelia's 4th Hindi film after 'Masti', 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'.

The film will be having a big Bollywood clash with director Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Riteish will be also seen in an upcoming Marathi film 'Ved' which also marks his directorial debut and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. (ANI)

