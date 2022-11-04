Left Menu

Climate activists arrested for vandalising 'Girl with a pearl earring' painting

The Dutch court, on Wednesday, sent two protestors of the activist group 'Just stop oil' to prison for vandalizing Johannes Vermeer's painting 'Girl with a pearl earring'.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:05 IST
Climate activists arrested for vandalising 'Girl with a pearl earring' painting
Climate activists glueing themselves to Vermeer's 'Girl with a pearl earring' painting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

After a series of attacks on art and famous paintings by climate activists across Europe, the Dutch court, on Wednesday, sent two protestors to prison for vandalising Johannes Vermeer's painting 'Girl with a pearl earring'. According to CNN, the demonstrators, who are part of the campaign group Just Stop Oil Belgium, were each given sentences of two months, one of which was suspended.

Three climate activists, on October 27, targeted famous Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece 'Girl with a pearl earring' with glue and other kinds of liquid. In a video posted on Twitter, a man could be seen pouring red tomato salsa-like liquid over the other protestor in the frame who tried gluing his head to the wall before being escorted out of the premises by the authorities. The third person filmed the entire stunt.

The man could be heard screaming, "How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes." As per CNN, in a press release announcing the ruling, the prosecutors said they had wanted to "send out a signal" to activists, adding: "An artwork hanging there for everyone, all of us to enjoy, has been smeared by (defendants) who felt their message took precedence over everything else."

Prosecutors had initially asked for four months, with two suspended, but the judge said she did not want her sentence to discourage other people from demonstrating. The two men faced charges of destruction and open violence against the painting in a fast-track trial. The third activist, who objected to the trial being expedited, will appear in court on Friday. According to prosecutors, the three are "jointly accountable" for the act, CNN reported quoting Reuters. 'Girl with a pearl earring' is often called the 'Mona Lisa' of the North! Since 1902, the work has been in the collection of the Mauritshuis in The Hague and has been the subject of numerous literary and cinematic adaptations. It was oil-painted by Vermeer in 1665.

The men in the video wore T-shirts that read "Just stop oil" - the same group whose members spilt soup over Van Gogh's world-famous 'Sunflowers' painting in London, and vandalised King Charles III's wax statue in Madame Tussauds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022