Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha starts preparation for 'Chhorii 2'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Friday began preparing for Chhorii 2, the sequel to her 2021 hit of the same title.The 37-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram Stories where she posted a photo of the films script.Too scared Bharuccha was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:18 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha starts preparation for 'Chhorii 2'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Friday began preparing for ''Chhorii 2'', the sequel to her 2021 hit of the same title.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram Stories where she posted a photo of the film's script.

''Too scared! Or just too excited to even start reading this one,'' Bharuccha captioned the image.

Besides the actor, filmmaker Vishal Furia is also returning for the second chapter of the horror drama, which released on streaming service Prime Video in November 2021.

“Chhorii” is the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film “Lapachhapi”, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

The sequel will reportedly pick up the story of Bharuccha’s character Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

It will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment. Bharuccha was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Ram Setu''. Her next appearance will be in ''Selfiee'', alongside Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.PTI RB SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022