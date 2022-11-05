Italian climate activists throws pea soup at Van Gogh's 'The Sower' painting in Rome

On Friday, Italian Climate activists threw pea soup over Vincent Van Gogh's 'The Sower' painting at the Kroeller-Mueller museum in the Netherlands. According to the New York Post, four women who belonged to the environmental group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) directed the stunt and shouted slogans against global warming and fossil fuels.

"These issues should be on the front pages of the news channels and political agendas every minute, but are instead only addressed with 'scandalous' actions like the one this morning," the group said in a statement, the New York Post reported. Previously, in London, environmental protestors from the group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup on Van Gogh's 'The Sunflowers' painting at London's National Gallery.

Post the incident at the Kroeller-Mueller museum, the Italian Culture minister stated, "Culture, which is a key part of our identity, should be defended and protected and not used as a megaphone for other forms of protest," as per New York Post. Representatives from approximately 200 countries are expected to meet the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt as pressure for tougher action to tackle global warming grows.

Recently, Members of the group Just Stop Oil targeted and threw soup and other liquids at the famous Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's painting 'Girl with a pearl earring' and two of them were sent to prison by the court for two months. Videos from these protests are currently surfacing on social media, while some people came in support of the protestors, some stood against it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)