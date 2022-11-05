Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon unveil 'Apna Bana Le' audio from 'Bhediya'

Left Menu

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya', on Saturday, unveiled the audio of the romantic song 'Apna Bana Le'.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:33 IST
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Saturday, unveiled the audio of the romantic track 'Apna Bana Le' from their upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya'. Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a motion poster of the song which she captioned, " Tu mera koi na, hoke bhi kuchh laage! Ufff.. my favvvvvv track of the album! Audio of #ApnaBanaLe, in the soulful voice of @arijitsingh is out now!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkLSpwPytm/ The soulful voice of Arijit Singh and heart-touching lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya create a whole romantic vibe.

Soon after the 'Mimi' actor shared the motion poster, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. "What a song," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I'm already in love with it." "Very Nice Butiful Jodi Varun Dhawan and Kirti Sanon," another fan wrote.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' is a horror comedy film and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film and the first song 'Thumkeshwari' which received a positive response from the audience.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi 'Twilight.' The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan which is slated to release on January 12, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Ganpath: Part 1' with Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

