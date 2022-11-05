‘Phone Bhoot’ raises Rs 2 crore on opening day

Left Menu

Horror-comedy Phone Bhoot has earned Rs 2.05 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said on Wednesday.Released on Friday, the supernatural-comedy features Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.Production company Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, shared the box office collection of Phone Bhoot in a statement.After being released, Phone Bhoot sees growth in the evening and night shows and has earned Rs 2.05 crore, an impressive response for a film with a new genre.

''After being released, 'Phone Bhoot' sees growth in the evening and night shows and has earned Rs 2.05 crore, an impressive response for a film with a new genre. This clean family entertainer has roped in viewers of all ages and is doing a number on several youths and kids," press release said.

"Phone Bhoot" is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame. The movie is about two clueless ghostbusters (Chaturvedi and Ishaan) who team up with a ghost (Kaif) to take down an equally hilarious bad guy (Jackie Shroff).

The movie was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor's ''Mimi'' and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's ''Double XL''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

