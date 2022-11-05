Left Menu

Check out Ahan Shetty's quirky birthday wish for Athiya

Ahan Shetty posted a quirky birthday wish for his sister Athiya on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:55 IST
Check out Ahan Shetty's quirky birthday wish for Athiya
Ahan, Athiya Shetty (Image Source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul, now Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan dropped a quirky birthday wish on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Tadap' actor shared a series of pictures with his sister.

Alongside pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to a sister who has the best brother!! They say you get wiser with age, but that's not the case with you @athiyashetty." https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkyJUAppKg/

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. The birthday girl commented on Ahan's post. She wrote, "I just read the caption.. Love you the most in the whole."

Earlier, Athiya received warm wishes from her father Suniel Shetty. He shared a picture along with a caption, "Happy happy birthday my LIFE. @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat."

Also her boyfriend KL Rahul extended birthday wishes. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my (clown emoji) you make everything better." Speaking of Athiya, she made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022