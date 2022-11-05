Selena Gomez speaks about her wardrobe malfunction at Emmys 2022

Left Menu

Selena Gomez has opened up about suffering a wardrobe malfunction at September's 2022 Emmys.

Singer-songwriter and actor Selena Gomez has opened up about suffering a wardrobe malfunction at September's 2022 Emmys. According to Page Six, the 'My Mind & Me' star made the revelation during her recent appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. Talking about her sparkling white Celine halter gown, she said, "My dress was actually riding up the entire time. So, a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."

Assuring Selena that she didn't even notice the sartorial slip, Clarkson said, "You were so radiant in that white dress, it was so beautiful." As reported by Page Six, Selena had paired her Emmys gown with diamond-and-emerald tassel earrings from Boucheron, a matching metallic green manicure, and a chic updo.

On Wednesday, the pop star walked a different red carpet to celebrate the release of her new documentary -- and this time, there was nary a fashion faux pas to be seen. As per Page Six, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actor rocked an asymmetrical silk satin Rodarte dress (USD 2,300) in a vibrant purple hue, along with multicoloured David Webb gemstone earrings (USD 215,000), crystal-covered Paris Texas mules (USD 308, originally USD 615) and a sparkling Jimmy Choo clutch. (ANI)

