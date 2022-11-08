Netflix developing feature film, animated series versions of ‘Gears of War’ video game

The Bestselling Xbox video game ''Gears of War'' is getting a Netflix treatment.

In a press release, the streamer announced that it will adapt the sci-fi shooter game into a feature film, followed by an adult animation series.

The announcement comes on the video game franchise's 16th anniversary. The first ''Gears of War'' game came out on November 7, 2006.

For the live-action adaptations, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise.

''Gears of War'' has one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the gaming world and enjoys a passionate fanbase. It is set in a society divided and facing total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below.

Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity's last stand.

''Gears of War'' has sold over 40 million copies across six installments and spinoffs.

