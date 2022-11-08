Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor are proud "new buas" to Alia-Ranbir's daughter

Ranbir's sister Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were in Monaco, Europe for a wedding when they learned about the arrival of Ranbir and Alia's newborn.

The members of the famous Kapoor clan in Bollywood have been beaming with joy ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to a daughter. Ranbir's sisters Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were in Monaco, Europe for a wedding when they learned about the arrival of Ranbir and Alia's newborn.

Expressing her happiness on becoming a bua to the little one, Karisma took to Instagram Story and dropped a picture with Riddhima. "New buas," Karisma captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Riddhima also reacted to the news with a post that read," Our baby girl is here." Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April after dating for almost five years. They began dating while working together in the film Brahmastra, which released in September. Earlier in June, Alia caught everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy.

And on November 6, Ranbir and Alia welcomed baby girl. (ANI)

