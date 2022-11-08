Left Menu

Shah Rukh to shoot for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' post 'Pathaan' release

Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 post Pathaan release.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:43 IST
Shah Rukh to shoot for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' post 'Pathaan' release
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

2023 is a special year for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's fans. The actors' two most awaited films 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3' are releasing the next year. The most interesting part is that the actors have cameos in each other's films. As per a source, Shah Rukh will shoot his part in Tiger 3 post the release of Pathaan.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan's release on Jan 25, 2023," the source said. The source added, "This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot too move forward."

Speaking of Pathaan, it is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be out in theatres on January 25. On the other hand, 'Tiger 3' will be out on Diwali 2023. It marks the reunion of Salman and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more

Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022