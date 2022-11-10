Chandan Roy Sanyal starts shooting for film ‘Patna Shukla’

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on Thursday said he has commenced filming for his next movie “Patna Shukla”. The social-drama, headlined by Raveena Tandon, is backed by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Vivek Budakoti is attached to direct.

Sanyal, who has been a part of acclaimed films like “Midnight's Children”, “Kaminey”, “D-Day”, “Ashram”, will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in “Patna Shukla”.

The 42-year-old actor said he is thrilled to be part of the movie as it gave him the opportunity to play a lawyer.

“‘Patna Shukla’ is a very interesting story, and someone like Vivek (Budakoti) directing the film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the powerhouse cast. I am playing a lawyer for the first time and I am very excited about the challenges,” Sanyal said in a statement.

The actor will be shooting in Bhopal.

Actors Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik round out the cast.

In addition to “Patna Shukla”, Sanyal will be seen in season four of “Aashram”, Jai Mehta's “Lootere”, and Prime Video’s “Lakhot”.

