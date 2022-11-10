Left Menu

Here's how Rohit Saraf wished 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' co-star Pashmina on her birthday

Rohit Saraf penned a sweet wish for Pashmina Roshan on her birthday. Pashmina is Hrithik Roshan's cousin and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:10 IST
Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', turned a year older on Thursday. Marking her special day, her co-star Rohit Saraf penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"@pashminaroshan your ability to make me love you and hate you in equal measures all in a fraction of a second is what makes you so special. Thank you for bringing your crazy and for inspiring mine too. Thanks for the laughs and the love, for being the garlic breads to my fries. It's Pashmina Day and the world must celebrate. Happy Birthday, gorgeous! Can't wait for everybody to fall in love with you, just how all of us at IVR did," he wrote. Alongside the note, Rohit shared a candid picture of himself with Pashmina from the sets.

Speaking of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', the film went on floors in Dehradun earlier this year. Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project, while it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships in the millennials and Gen-Z generation. T The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury. (ANI)

