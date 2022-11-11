Left Menu

Ranveer Singh to conduct first acting masterclass in presence of Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton at Marrakesh

Actor Ranveer Singh's films including 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Gully Boy' and 'Padmaavat' will be screened at the Marrakesh International Film Festival.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:01 IST
Oscar Isaac, Tilda Swinton, Ranveer Singh and Marion Cotillard. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ranveer Singh, who has had more than a decade-long successful acting career in Bollywood, is set to be honoured at the Marrakesh International Film Festival. At the festival, the 'Gully Boy' star will be presented with the Etoile d'Or award and will also conduct his first acting masterclass in presence of cinematic giants like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.

Ranveer's films including 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Gully Boy' and 'Padmaavat' will be screened at the Marrakesh International Film Festival. It will be attended by icons like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Marion Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, Laila Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim and Farida Benlyazid among others. With the Etoile d'Or win, Ranveer will become one of the youngest actors to have ever received this award at Marrakesh along with Hollywood icon Leonardo Di Caprio.

Talking about Ranveer's movies, he will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film marks Ranveer's first double role of his career and is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

