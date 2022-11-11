Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan visit Siddhivinayak Temple as 'Uunchai' hits theatres

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. To seek Lord Ganpati's blessings, both Big B and Abhishek opted for off-white kurta-pyjamas layered with Nehru jackets in neutral hues.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:36 IST
Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at Siddhivinayak Temple. Image Credit: ANI
The most charismatic father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. Interestingly, Big B's much-anticipated film 'Uunchai' hit the theatres on Friday.

To seek Lord Ganpati's blessings, both Big B and Abhishek opted for off-white kurta-pyjamas layered with Nehru jackets in neutral hues. Check out the photos:

Talking about 'Uunchai', the film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The film is about three friends - Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani who go on a trek to Mount Everest. In the film, Parineeti plays the character of the trek guide who helps the three men scale the Everest. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan and discuss the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they reach a decision.

And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trek guide in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in company. Apart from 'Uunchai', Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of 'Project K' alongside Prabhas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

